Bangladesh bowlers outfoxed Australia batsmen: Henriques

Exposure to difficult, “alien” conditions in Bangladesh could be a blessing in disguise for Australia in future, batsman Moises Henriques said after a second successive T20 defeat against the hosts on Wednesday.

Bangladesh celebrated a five-wicket win to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, as Australia failed to adjust to a low, slow wicket having arrived in Dhaka last week from the West Indies.

“The wickets we are playing on here, and even in Barbados in the one-day series, are alien to what we probably come across,” said Henriques who made 30 on Wednesday.