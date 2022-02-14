Bangladesh call up Ebadot, Joy for Afghanistan ODI series

Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Taijul Islam are the seven axed players form the last ODI squad that played ODI series in Zimbabwe.
Yasir Ali Chowdhury who still remains uncapped for ODI cricket, Nasum Ahmed, Mushfiqur Rahim and Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who were not in the Zimbabwe ODI squad returned to the field along with Joy and Ebadot.
Ebadot’s performance in the first Test against New Zealand in which he helped Bangladesh win the Test by claiming 6-46 was catalyst for him being considered. On the other hand, Joy showed his capability to play any format of the cricket, according to the chief selector.
“Both Joy and Ebadot showed their capability to play any format of cricket and so they are considered. I hope this squad is strong enough to win the ODI series against Afghanistan,” Abdein said Monday.
The three ODIs, which are part of the ICC World Cup Super League, will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 23, 25 and 28 February.
The two teams then will play a two-match Twenty20 series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, scheduled on 3 and 5 March.
Squad: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy.