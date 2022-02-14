Bangladesh call up Ebadot, Joy for Afghanistan ODI series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Monday announced a 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which included two new faces in Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Ebadot Hossain, reports BSS.

Both of them though played Test cricket, they were called up for the ODI squad for the first time after showing the talent, required to play one-day format of the game.

But the selection panel led by Minhajul Abedin Nannu brought up sweeping changes with the side with as many as seven players being axed.