Bangladesh choose to bat first against Windies, select three spinners, one pacer

Bangladesh decided to bat first in the first Test against visiting West Indies to be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Bangladesh is playing the Test cricket after an almost 11-month break because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time, captain Mominul Haque is getting a full-strength team.

The hosts won the last Test that they played before the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country against Zimbabwe. But they have suffered defeats in 11 out of their last 14 Tests, including the only against Afghanistan.

Three players on Test debut for West Indies -- Bonner, Mayers and Moseley, reports espncricinfo.com.