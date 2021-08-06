Bangladesh choose to bat in 3rd T20I against Australia

Bangladesh will clinch the series with two matches to be played if they win this match as they beat Australia in two previous games by 23 runs and 5 wickets respectively. Bangladesh have never beaten Australia in a series in any format of the game.
Bangladesh is keeping their winning combination intact while Australia made three changes in their previous match’s team bringing in McDermott, Christian and Ellis in for Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc and Andrew Tye.
Team
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasun Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam
Australia: Matthew Wade (capt & wk), Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Dan Christian, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood