Saif makes debut as Bangladesh choose to bat first

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Twenty20 International match against visiting Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Friday.

This will be the first match the Tigers will be playing since their shambolic performance in the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this month. The team could not win any match in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup. This has brought a number of changes in the team as the cricket governing body looks to future.