Bangladesh collapse at Pallekele

Debutant Praveen Jayawickrama rips through Bangladesh middle and lower order to skittle the visitors for 251 runs and take a commanding lead of 242 runs in the first innings with two more days to play in the second Test at Pallekele.
Jayawickrama took 6 for 92 including wickets of Tamim, Mushfiqur and Liton Das.
Bangladesh lost their last seven wickets for only 37 runs. The tigers’ batting went awry just before the tea break when a well-set Mushfiqur Rahim departed for 40.
Captain Mominul and wicketkeeper Liton were supposed to mend the innings while they both failed. Mominul was out leg before wicket off a full toss of Ramesh Mendis for 49 and Liton departed for only 8 nicking at the slip.
Earlier, Tamim missed a deserving ton, being out on 92.
Sri Lanka, however, opted not to enforce follow on. They lost a quick wicket in the second innings as Mehidy Miraz scalped the wicket of first innings’ centurion Lahiru Thirimanne.
Sri Lanka declared their first innings after posting a massive total of 493 for seven in the first innings.