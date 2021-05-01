Bangladesh collapse at Pallekele

Debutant Praveen Jayawickrama rips through Bangladesh middle and lower order to skittle the visitors for 251 runs and take a commanding lead of 242 runs in the first innings with two more days to play in the second Test at Pallekele.

Jayawickrama took 6 for 92 including wickets of Tamim, Mushfiqur and Liton Das.

Bangladesh lost their last seven wickets for only 37 runs. The tigers’ batting went awry just before the tea break when a well-set Mushfiqur Rahim departed for 40.