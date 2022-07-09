Cricket

Bangladesh cricketers offer Eid prayers at Guyana’s largest mosque

Tarek Mahmud
Georgetown, Guyana
default-image

It is nothing new for Bangladesh cricketers to celebrate Eid abroad. Cricketers celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr in England during the 2019 World Cup and Eid-ul-Azha in Zimbabwe in 2021.

This time too, the cricketers are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha abroad without their families during the Bangladesh tour of West Indies. They offered Eid prayers at Queenstown Jama Mosque in Georgetown, capital of Guyana at 6:00am on Saturday.

default-image

Cricketers were supposed to be practising on Eid day as the first match of the series is scheduled to be held on Sunday at Providence Stadium.

However, rain hit after the prayers with players expecting to go on practice in the afternoon if weather and the grounds favour.

The Queenstown Jama Mosque is the largest mosque in Guyana, accommodating about 1,000 devotees at once. About 500 devotees including several Bangladeshi expatriates joined the Eid congregation.

default-image

Manzoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly of Guyana, also offered Eid prayers here.

Incumbent president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali is also a Muslim.

Bangladesh cricketers were welcomed at the mosque and doa was offered for Bangladesh and its people at the prayers.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment