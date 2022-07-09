Bangladesh cricketers offer Eid prayers at Guyana’s largest mosque

It is nothing new for Bangladesh cricketers to celebrate Eid abroad. Cricketers celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr in England during the 2019 World Cup and Eid-ul-Azha in Zimbabwe in 2021.

This time too, the cricketers are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha abroad without their families during the Bangladesh tour of West Indies. They offered Eid prayers at Queenstown Jama Mosque in Georgetown, capital of Guyana at 6:00am on Saturday.