Bangladesh defy Taylor onslaught to close in on Test win

Shanto and Shadman Islam both struck hundreds on Saturday as Bangladesh turned the screw on Zimbabwe on the fourth day of the one-off Test at the Harare Sports Club.

Opener Shadman made a steady 115 not out while Najmul was bolder with his unbeaten 117 but it was home captain Brendan Taylor who produced the day's most astonishing innings with 92 from 73 balls as Zimbabwe went in search of a monumental and highly unlikely victory target of 477.