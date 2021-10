Bangladesh elect to bat first against PNG

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first against Papua New Guinea at Al Amerat stadium in Oman on Thursday.

Bangladesh are fielding the exact squad of the previous match.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (capt), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Damien Ravu and Kabua Morea.

More to follow...