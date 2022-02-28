Cricket

Bangladesh elect to bat in 3rd ODI against Afghanistan

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the 3rd and last one day international (ODI) at Zahur Ahmed Stadium in Chattogram.

The Tigers are playing with an unchanged squad while Afghanistan have brought back Gulbadin Naib instead of Fareed Ahmed.

Bangladesh beat the visitors by 4 wickets and 88 runs respectively in the first two matches to win the series. With the two consecutive wins in the first two matches, Bangladesh went to the top of the table of the World Cup Super League.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hasan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi

