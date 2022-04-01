Bangladesh fights back with four strikes in 1st session

Bangladesh bounced back strongly in the Durban Test with four strikes on the morning session to reduce South Africa to 314-8 at lunch on Day 2 at the Kingsmead Stadium on Friday.

Khaled Ahmed’s double strike followed by wickets from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain in consecutive deliveries gave Bangladesh the upper hand in the first of the two Tests.

Overnight batter Temba Bavuma fell agonisingly short of his second Test century as he departed on 93.

Simon Harmer and Lizaad Williams are batting on eight and six respectively.