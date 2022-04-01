Bangladesh fights back with four strikes in 1st session

Earlier, the hosts resumed their first innings on 233-4 with Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne unbeaten on 53 and 57 respectively.
Unlike the previous day, Bangladesh bowlers kept a tight leash on the scoring rate from the start. The pressure eventually paid off when Verreynne missed an in-swinger from Khaled which hit his kneeroll and the umpire had no hesitation to give it out leg-before wicket.
Verreynne reviewed the decision but it remained unchanged. The very next ball, Khaled handed Wiaan Mulder a golden duck. Mahmudul Hasan Joy took a sharp catch at gully and all of a sudden, from a position of power, South Africa were reduced to 245-6.
Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj then formed a 53-run stand for the seventh wicket to take South Africa close to the 300-run mark.
Bangladesh had the chance to break the stand but Yasir Ali dropped Bavuma at slip off the bowling of Ebadot Hossain when the right-hander was batting on 77.
Bavuma made 16 runs after getting a life before his eagerness to get to the three-figure mark brought his downfall. He tried to cut Miraz through point but the ball truned back sharply and crashed onto his stumps.
Then for the second time on the day, South Africa lost two wickets in consecutive deliveries as Ebadot, in the first ball off his over, broke through Maharaj’s defenses to dismiss him for 19.
Bangladesh nearly got their ninth wicket when the umpire gave Lizaad Williams out LBW but ball tracking showed that the ball had pitched just outside the leg-stump.