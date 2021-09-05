Bangladesh first nation to host Taliban-era Afghan cricket team

“The first group of eight players arrived in Dhaka today. The remaining players will arrive in two other groups,” said Rabeed Imam, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesman.
They are the first Afghan team to play international cricket in any form since the Taliban took control of much of their country in mid-August.
Imam said the Afghan athletes left for the northeastern city of Sylhet immediately after they arrived in Dhaka.
A video shared by the BCB showed them in red t-shirts arriving in Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
The series is also the first competitive action of Bangladesh’s U-19 cricketers since they won the World Cup in February 2020.