Bangladesh hope to rebound in T20 series with West Indies

Comprehensively beaten in both Test matches by the West Indies, Bangladesh’s cricketers are hoping the clouds of uncertainty ahead of their three-match Twenty20 International series will blow away in time for Saturday’s opening encounter at Windsor Park in Dominica.

While it is expected the visitors will be much more competitive in both the T20Is and then the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, question marks over the availability of key players could have an unsettling effect on a squad in dire need of stability and direction.

Even after he endorsed Bangladesh’s greater affinity to the white ball formats of the game, and especially the 50 overs-per-side version, information coming out of Dhaka suggests Test captain Shakib al Hasan will miss the ODI leg of the campaign.