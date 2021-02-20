Bangladesh likely to tour Sri Lanka in mid-April

Bangladesh cricket team is likely to tour Sri Lanka in mid-April this year, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told the media on Saturday.

The Tigers were originally scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in October last year, but due to the Covid-19 situation the tour was postponed, reports UNB.

"We are in a continuous discussion with Sri Lanka. We have finalised a two-match Test series with them, which is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship. We hope that we can make the tour within the mid-April," he said.

