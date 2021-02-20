Bangladesh likely to tour Sri Lanka in mid-April

Bangladesh cricket team is likely to tour Sri Lanka in mid-April this year, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, CEO of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told the media on Saturday.
The Tigers were originally scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in October last year, but due to the Covid-19 situation the tour was postponed, reports UNB.
"We are in a continuous discussion with Sri Lanka. We have finalised a two-match Test series with them, which is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship. We hope that we can make the tour within the mid-April," he said.
He also added that the series will be played in a single venue. However, the venue is yet to be finalized by the Sri Lanka board.
Bangladesh played five Tests of the World Test Championship so far, but they are yet to win a game. In the last two of these, they capitulated to the understrength West Indies at home.
Tigers are now waiting for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series against New Zealand which will be kicked off on 20 March. But the team will depart on 23 February as they'll have to maintain a strict quarantine period after reaching New Zealand.
The BCB has already announced a 20-member squad for this tour. Tamim Iqbal will lead the ODI team in the New Zealand tour while Mahmudullah Riyad will take the role in T20Is.