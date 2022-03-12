Cricket

Bangladesh logs three Covid deaths, 198 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Students line up at South Point School and College in Dhaka’s Malibag on 12 January 2022 to receive Covid-19 vaccine.
Students line up at South Point School and College in Dhaka's Malibag on 12 January 2022 to receive Covid-19 vaccine. Tanvir Ahammed

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,949,253 on Saturday as 198 more cases were reported, after testing 11,183 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, three more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,108, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 1.77 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 14.31 per cent.

The health directorate Saturday said a total of 1,821 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,859,469.

In the last 24 hours, three people who died of Covid-19 were male and residents of Dhaka, Rajshahi and Barishal respectively.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

