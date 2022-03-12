Bangladesh logs three Covid deaths, 198 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 1.77 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 14.31 per cent.
The health directorate Saturday said a total of 1,821 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,859,469.
In the last 24 hours, three people who died of Covid-19 were male and residents of Dhaka, Rajshahi and Barishal respectively.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.