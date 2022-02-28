Bangladesh look to continue their dominance over Afghanistan

After winning the first two matches of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, the Bangladesh cricket team is looking to continue their dominance, reports UNB.

The third and final match of the series is all set to be played in Chattogram on Monday at 11:00am.

In the first match of the series, Bangladesh won riding on the outstanding partnership between Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Despite losing six wickets in under 50 runs, Bangladesh chased down a target of 216, which came as a big surprise to the fans.

And, in the second match, Bangladesh batted first and posted a total exceeding the 300-run mark as Liton Das hit his fifth ODI ton and Mushfiuqr Rahim partnered him in a wonderful stand.