Bangladesh look to continue their dominance over Afghanistan

With the two consecutive wins in the first two matches, Bangladesh went to the top of the table of the World Cup Super League.
"It's more important to have 10 more points than winning the series," Mehidy told the media ahead of the third match.
"We know that the top-eight teams will qualify to the World Cup directly. So it will help us a lot if we can secure 10 more points in the last match of the series."
Only a few players have joined the optional practice on Sunday, which has indicated that the Bangladesh team is happy after winning the first two matches and the series. But Mehidy said that the team is as hungry for the win as they were ahead of the first match.
After the ODI series, both teams will lock their horns in the two-match T20 series in Dhaka.
Bangladesh team is scheduled to tour South Africa for a three-match ODI and two-match Test series after the ongoing home series. The players who could be in the Test team for the South Africa tour are having a camp in Bagura under the name of Bangladesh Tigers- a development program introduced recently by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.