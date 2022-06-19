Bangladesh lose first Test by seven wickets

It took West Indies just seven overs on Day 4 to score the remaining 35 runs and complete a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at the Sri Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood remained unbeaten on 58 and 26 respectively to take the hosts to 88-3.

Khaled Ahmed remained Bangladesh’s only successful bowler in the second innings, finishing with 3-27.