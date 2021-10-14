Bangladesh lose to Ireland by 33 runs in warm-up match

Ireland won the toss in this match and opted to bat first. They posted a challenging total of 188 for three in 20 overs. Gareth Delany hit 88 not-out off 50 balls with three fours and eight sixes.
Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie also did well with the bat scoring 22 and 25 respectively.
For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed bagged two wickets conceding 26 runs in four overs while Nasum Ahmed took one wicket conceding 33 runs in three overs.
Two left-arm pacers- Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam-- gave away 40 and 41 runs respectively but failed to grab any wicket.
In reply, Bangladesh lost the openers in five runs- Mohammad Naim scored 3 while Liton Das posted one. Soumya Sarkar, who came to bat at number three, posted 37 off 30 balls with one four and two sixes.
Mushfiqur Rahim, who has been going through a bad patch for a while, failed once again as he scored four only. Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain and Mahedi Hasan also displayed lean performance with the bat.
Nurul Hasan, however, was the best batter for Bangladesh scoring 38 off 24 deliveries with six fours. But it was not enough for Bangladesh to avoid a big defeat.
Bangladesh ended up on 144 all-out in 20 overs, and lost the match by 33 runs. Mark Adair bagged three wickets for Ireland conceding 33 runs in four overs while Craig Young and Joshua Little scalped two wickets each.
Bangladesh will play their first World Cup match against Scotland on 17 October, after that, they will take on Oman and Papua New Guinea.