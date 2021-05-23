Bangladesh manage 257/6 against Sri Lanka

The senior batsmen stood tall in the face of adversities as Bangladesh recovered from a shaky start to compile a fighting 257/6 against visiting Sri Lanka in the opening game of the three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Mushfiqur played a vital role as he hammered an 87-ball 84, clattering four 4’s and one 6, while Mahmudullah added 54 off 76 with two 4’s and one 6. Skipper Tamim Iqbal clobbered six 4’s and one 6 for his 52 off 70, reports BSS.
Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah shared a 109-run partnership for the fifth wicket stand after Bangladesh was left with tricky 99/4, following the departure of Tamim and Mohammad Mithun in the consecutive deliveries.
After opting to bat first, the hosts received a blow when opener Liton Das was out on naught, edging fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera to first slip in the second over of the match.
Shakib Al Hasan joined Tamim but his comeback match, after missing the last two series, was not a memorable one.
He was struggling for runs in the slow pitch before being outfoxed by offspinner Danushka Gunathilaka for 15.
With Mushfiqur joining Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh’s innings got pace but Sri Lanka hit back with a double strike, thanks to off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva.
Silva’s yorker got the better of Tamim, who reviewed the decision in vain. The spinner also had Mohammad Mithun leg-before after the batsman tried to play a paddle sweep. Mithun also failed to overturn the decision.
Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah played with caution and aggression to dominate the Sri Lanka bowlers.
Mushfiqur brought up his 40th half-century, hitting Dhananjaya de Silva for extra-cover boundary.
He then looked set to bring up his century but it eluded him as he perished to a reverse-sweep shot off left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan.
Bangladesh then relied on Mahmudullah for death overs but he was deceived by Dhananjaya de Silva’s flight to be out.
Young Afif Hossain, however, played some big shots around the wicket to help Bangladesh propel past 250. Afif was not out on 27 off 22, hitting three 4’s. Saifuddin was unbeaten on 13.
De Silva snapped 3-45 while Chameera, Gunathilaka and Sandakan picked up one wicket apiece.