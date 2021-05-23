Bangladesh manage 257/6 against Sri Lanka

The senior batsmen stood tall in the face of adversities as Bangladesh recovered from a shaky start to compile a fighting 257/6 against visiting Sri Lanka in the opening game of the three-match ODI series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Mushfiqur played a vital role as he hammered an 87-ball 84, clattering four 4’s and one 6, while Mahmudullah added 54 off 76 with two 4’s and one 6. Skipper Tamim Iqbal clobbered six 4’s and one 6 for his 52 off 70, reports BSS.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah shared a 109-run partnership for the fifth wicket stand after Bangladesh was left with tricky 99/4, following the departure of Tamim and Mohammad Mithun in the consecutive deliveries.