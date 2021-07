Zimbabwe piled up 193 for 5 against Bangladesh in the final match of Twenty 20 International series in Harare on Sunday.

Openers Wessley Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani set the tone for the hosts making a 63-run stand in the powerplay. Marumani departed after scoring 27 off 20 balls.

Regis Chakabva joined the foray making 48 off only 22 balls. He hoisted the ball out of the ground six times while Madhevere scored a brilliant 54 from 36 balls off six 4’s.