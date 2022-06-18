Bangladesh need 47 runs to avoid innings defeat

The Tigers need this duo to bat deep into the day to first wipe out the remaining deficit and then give their bowlers some sort of total to defend in the final session.
But with more than two days still left in the day, West Indies are the favourites to win the match and that too by an impressive margin.
Earlier, Bangladesh resumed their second innings on 50-2, with Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto batting on 18 and eight respectively.
The overnight pair stayed together for eight overs before Mayers broke the stand by getting Shanto to poke at an away moving delivery and give a catch to John Campbell at second slip.
After Shanto departed for 17, recently former skipper Mominul Haque came to the middle to join Joy.
Mominul desperately needed a big innings after eight consecutive single digit score in Tests. But the left-hander looked woefully low in confidence as he missed a straight forward delivery from Mayers which crashed onto his pads.
The umpire gave it out Leg Before Wicket (LBW) but Mominul decided to review the decision. But the third umpire upheld the original decision and Mominul had to return to the dressing room for only four runs to his name.
Liton Das tried to follow what Shakib did in the first innings, taking on the West Indies bowlers to shift the momentum of the game.
But after hitting three boundaries, Liton played one shot too many. After scoring 17 off 14 balls, Liton chased after a wide delivery from Roach and ended up giving a simple catch to Mayers.
The urge to take on Roach also caused the demise of Joy, who after facing 152 balls to make 43 runs, threw his bat at a wide delivery only to give a regulation catch to slip.