Bangladesh need 47 runs to avoid innings defeat

Bangladesh’s hopes of avoiding an innings defeat is hanging on by a thread after they lost four wickets in the morning session of Day 3 to head into Lunch on 115-6 in their second innings, still trailing West Indies by 47 runs in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who was Bangladesh’s highest run-scorer in the first innings with 53, and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan were batting on five and two respectively.

Kemar Roach once again tormented the Bangladesh batters as he claimed two wickets while the medium pace bowling of Kyle Mayers also fetched him a couple of wickets.