Bangladesh ODI to 'go ahead' despite Sri Lanka virus scare

The first one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played Sunday despite a virus scare in the visitors' camp with one player testing positive, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.
Sri Lanka Cricket officials said earlier Sunday that players Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas were found to be infected ahead of the match in Dhaka after undergoing tests on Saturday.
The trip underwent a second round of tests, with Fernando returning another positive result while Udana and Vaas tested negative, Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus told AFP.
"Shiran has been isolated as per our Covid-19 protocol. But the match will go ahead according to ICC (International Cricket Council) rules," Yunus said.
A Sri Lanka Cricket official told AFP they were "assured by the Bangladesh side that they have protocols in place for the match to go ahead unless a large number of our players test positive".
Vaas tweeted his thanks to well-wishers: "2nd PCR is negative. Appreciate all who were concerned. We are good to go!"
The remaining two matches are on May 25 and May 28, also at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
Both South Asian countries have been hit by a new wave of coronavirus infections sweeping the region.
Bangladesh has been under a nationwide lockdown, with offices and markets shut, since mid-April and public transport has been halted as well as flights to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Sri Lanka is also under a week-long lockdown to contain the new surge.