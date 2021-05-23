Bangladesh ODI to 'go ahead' despite Sri Lanka virus scare

The trip underwent a second round of tests, with Fernando returning another positive result while Udana and Vaas tested negative, Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus told AFP.

"Shiran has been isolated as per our Covid-19 protocol. But the match will go ahead according to ICC (International Cricket Council) rules," Yunus said.

A Sri Lanka Cricket official told AFP they were "assured by the Bangladesh side that they have protocols in place for the match to go ahead unless a large number of our players test positive".

Vaas tweeted his thanks to well-wishers: "2nd PCR is negative. Appreciate all who were concerned. We are good to go!"