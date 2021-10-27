Bangladesh opt to bat against England

The Tigers lost the first Super 12 match against Sri Lanka.
Mahmudullah says it "looks a good wicket to bat on, want to put a total on the board".
England are unchanged from their team that beat West Indies in their first match.
England skipper Eoin Morgan said, "We played here a lot at the IPL, wicket looks as good as it had been. New game, different challenge, and a new ground as well."
Team
Bangladesh: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Afif Hossain, 7 Nurul Hasan (wk), 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Eoin Morgan, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Tymal Mills