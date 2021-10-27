Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup

Bangladesh opt to bat against England

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah chooses to bat first against England
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah chooses to bat first against EnglandBCB

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bat first against England in their second match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Bangladesh handed Shoriful Islam the T20 World Cup debut replacing Mohammad Saifuddin who was ruled out due to a back injury.

Bangladesh have picked three spinners.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tigers lost the first Super 12 match against Sri Lanka.

Mahmudullah says it "looks a good wicket to bat on, want to put a total on the board".

Advertisement

England are unchanged from their team that beat West Indies in their first match.

England skipper Eoin Morgan said, "We played here a lot at the IPL, wicket looks as good as it had been. New game, different challenge, and a new ground as well."

Team

Bangladesh: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Afif Hossain, 7 Nurul Hasan (wk), 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Eoin Morgan, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Chris Jordan, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Tymal Mills

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement