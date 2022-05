Bangladesh opt to bat first in second Test

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Bangladesh made two changes from the drawn first Test in Chittagong as Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain replaced the injured Nayeem Hasan and Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka also made two changes as Kasun Rajitha was rewarded with a place in the eleven having played the opening Test as a concussion substitute for Vishwa Fernando and taking figures of 4-60.