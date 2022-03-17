Bangladesh out to grab first victory in South Africa

Bangladesh are oozing with confidence to grab their first victory in South African soil as they take on the visitors for the first of the three-match ODI series at Centurion on Friday, reports BSS.

The day-night match will begin from 5.00pm Bangladesh time.

The Tigers have gone winless in 19 matches across formats (six Tests, nine ODIs and four T20Is) in South Africa. Only time they could avoid a defeat in one ODI that was washed out in late 2008 in East London.

While it looked, it would be extremely tough to turn the fortune, Bangladesh drew confidence from the first ever Test win in New Zealand. The Tigers won the Mount Maungunai Test after going winless for 33 matches in New Zealand.

"We are at such a stage in ODI cricket that we should not say anything other than winning. Not that I would say we want to play good cricket, as we have said 10 years ago today," Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal said ahead of leaving the country.