Cricket

Bangladesh pacer Mahmud ruled out New Zealand T20s

AFP
Dhaka
default-image

Bangladesh pace bowler Hasan Mahmud has been ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 international series against New Zealand with a back injury and is returning home, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Saturday.

Mahmud could not regain fitness in time for the T20I series, the BCB said, adding the 21-year old pacer has not trained or played due to a stiff back following the first one-day international against the hosts in Dunedin.

New Zealand blanked Bangladesh 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. That will be followed by a three-match T20I series, starting on Sunday at Hamilton.

Advertisement

The BCB said Mahmud left for Dhaka on Saturday along with ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, who opted out of the T20 series for "personal reasons".

Mahmud, who has played just one T20I in his career and three ODIs, will continue his recovery under the supervision of the BCB medical team, the Board said.

Read more from Cricket

More News

Didn't have a chance,' says Kohli as Bairstow, Stokes blast England to win

India's captain Virat Kohli (2R) speaks with England's Jonny Bairstow as India's Shikhar Dhawan (L) watches after the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on 26 March 26 2021.

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Bonner’s maiden Test century steers Windies to draw against Sri Lanka

Kyle Mayers (L) and Nkrumah Bonner (R) of West Indies 100 run partnership during the 5th and final day of the 1st Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on 25 March 2021

New Zealand sweep Bangladesh ODI series with thumping win

New Zealand's Trent Boult (centre R) celebrates with teammate Martin Guptill (centre L) after Bangladesh's Liton Das (not pictured) was caught out during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on 26 March 2021