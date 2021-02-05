Bangladesh pick up three wickets in first session on day 3

Bangladesh spinners – Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz – picked up the three important middle order wickets of West Indies in the first session of third day’s play in the first Test in Chattogram on Friday.

West Indies have gone to lunch with the score of 189 for 5.

Slow left arm spinner Taijul opened the gate in the very first ball of the day taking the wicket of debutant batsman Nkrumah Bonner (17 off 59). The ball spun enough to catch the outside edge and flew to the left of Najmul Hossain Shanto at first slip.

Bonner was replaced by another debutant Kyle Mayers.

After 11 overs, Kraigg Brathwaite became a victim of young off-spinner Nayeem Hasan. The Windies captain returned the pavilion scoring 76 runs off 111 with the help of twelve 4’s. His promising partnership with Mayers ended on 55.