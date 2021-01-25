Bangladesh post 297-6 against West Indies

Four players hit fifties as Bangladesh made 297-6 to set a stiff target in the third one-day international against West Indies in Chattogram on Monday.

Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim struck 64 runs each, while Shakib Al Hasan made 51 and Mahmudullah Ryad an unbeaten 64 off 43 balls.

Sent into bat and looking for a clean sweep of the three-match series against a weakened opponent, the hosts suffered an early blow when Liton Das fell leg before to Alzarri Joseph in the first over.

Kyle Mayers dismissed Najmul Hossain in identical manner after the left-hander made 20 runs.