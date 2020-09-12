Bangladesh prefers 7-day quarantine in Sri Lanka tour: BCB CEO

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made it clear that they are preferring seven-day quarantine in Sri Lanka before getting down for the three-match Test series against the hosts, reports BSS.

The BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the latest discussion is revolving around how many days they would have to stay in quarantine after landing Sri Lanka. Having said that the CEO informed the Sri Lankan Cricket Board is now in touch with their Government about Bangladesh’s preference for the quarantine period and sought some documents from Tigers which BCB had already given.

“The last time we were contacted, they said we may have to stay in quarantine for seven days. Then we can do our scheduled programme,” Nizamuddin Chowdhury said here today.