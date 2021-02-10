Bangladesh recalls Soumya for injured Shakib

Bangladesh on Tuesday recalled batsman Soumya Sarkar as a replacement for injured all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the second and the final Test against the West Indies.

The second Test will start at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

Soumya, who has a hundred and four half centuries in 15 Tests, will join the squad’s training on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

Shakib was ruled out of the upcoming match after picking up an injury during the first Test, which Bangladesh lost in Chattogram.