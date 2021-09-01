Bangladesh restrict New Zealand in record lowest 60 in first T20I

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets as Bangladesh restricted New Zealand in the small total of just 60 runs in their first match of their five-match Twenty20 International series in in Dhaka on Wednesday.

New Zealand started losing the wickets after Mahedi Hasan had debutant Rachin Ravindra caught and bowled in the first over of the match Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.