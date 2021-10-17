Bangladesh restrict Scotland to 140

Scotland posted a moderate total of 140 for nine in 20 overs against Bangladesh on Sunday at Muscat. It was the first match of the T20I World Cup for both teams, reports UNB.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Bangladesh made the better start as with the score on 5/0, Mohammad Saifuddin removed Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer for a duck in the third over.