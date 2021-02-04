Bangladesh score 86 runs losing two wickets before lunch on day 2

Shakib Al Hasan struck 68 and Mehidy Hasan closed on a half century as Bangladesh reached 328-7 at lunch on the second day in the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong on Thursday.

Shakib was out for 68 off 150 balls, with Mehidy not out 46 and Taijul Islam on five at the interval after the hosts resumed at 242-5.

The West Indies had an early breakthrough, dismissing Liton Das for 38 after the right-hander added just four runs to his overnight score, bowled by Jomel Warrican.