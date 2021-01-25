Bangladesh sent to bat

Staff Correspondent
Bangladesh sent to bat

West Indies won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first in the third ODI at Chattgram.

Bangladesh, after already clinching the series, made two changes in the team.

The team brings in pacer Taskin Ahmed and allrounder Saifuddin for Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

Advertisement

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said they are eyeing the extra points from this game so that they can secure a better place in the points table of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, which will be the basis of qualification for World Cup 2023, reports UNB.

The top 8 teams in the Super League table at a cut off point prior to the next edition of the World Cup will enjoy automatic qualification into the marquee event.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed

West Indies XI:

Sunil Ambris, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed (c), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Jahmar Hamilton, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein and Keon Harding

More News

Only Super League points to play for in Ctg

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (2L) plays soccer along with his teammates during a practice session at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong in 24 January, 2021

South Africa Tests mark 'monumental moment' for Pakistan cricket

A convoy of vehicles carrying members of Pakistan and South African cricket teams arrive at the National Stadium for their practice sessions in Karachi on 23 January, 2021, ahead of their first cricket test match to be played on 26 January

First two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums

First two India-England Tests to be played in empty stadiums

Bangladesh beat West Indies in 2nd ODI to clinch series

Bangladesh's captain Tamim Iqbal (L) plays a shot as West Indies' wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva watches during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 22 January, 2021