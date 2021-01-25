Bangladesh sent to bat

West Indies won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first in the third ODI at Chattgram.
Bangladesh, after already clinching the series, made two changes in the team.
The team brings in pacer Taskin Ahmed and allrounder Saifuddin for Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said they are eyeing the extra points from this game so that they can secure a better place in the points table of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, which will be the basis of qualification for World Cup 2023, reports UNB.
The top 8 teams in the Super League table at a cut off point prior to the next edition of the World Cup will enjoy automatic qualification into the marquee event.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed
West Indies XI:
Sunil Ambris, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed (c), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Jahmar Hamilton, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein and Keon Harding