Bangladesh sent to field as pacer Shoriful made debut

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne invited visiting Bangladesh to field first in the second and final match of the two-match Test series at Pallekele stadium in Kandy on Thursday morning.
The first match of the series, played on a very flat wicket, was drawn as there was nothing for the bowlers, be it pacer or spinner. The International Cricket Council rated the pitch as “below average.”
So, the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. The second match is also being played at the same stadium due to the Covid-19 situation.
Bangladesh have made one change from the first match. They have inducted left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam instead of another paceman Ebadot Hossain.
Sri Lanka are without the injured Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka for this Test match. Instead, the hosts have included experienced Angelo Mathews and slow left arm orthodox Praveen Jayawickrama, who made debut today.
Earlier, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said he was not “happy with the draws.” He rather is looking forward to winning this series.
“It is disappointing when a drawn Test is seen as a massive success. I am not here for drawn Tests. We don’t want to lose Tests but we should have a mental shift. I have had six or seven Tests with the team now,” Domingo said in the pre-match press conference.
“I think I understand our team and culture. We have to play to win. At the moment I feel we are playing not to lose. It is a mental shift that we need to make. That mental shift will take a bit of time. Guys haven’t been successful in Tests. Until we change that mindset, we will always be okay with mediocrity. It is not something I want to be part of,” he added.
This series is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship. Before this series, Bangladesh played five Tests of this event and failed to win or draw any of them. The first Test which ended in a draw came as a relief for the Tigers as they earned 30 points from it.
Teams
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Abu Jayed
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama.