Bangladesh sent to field as pacer Shoriful made debut

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne invited visiting Bangladesh to field first in the second and final match of the two-match Test series at Pallekele stadium in Kandy on Thursday morning.

The first match of the series, played on a very flat wicket, was drawn as there was nothing for the bowlers, be it pacer or spinner. The International Cricket Council rated the pitch as “below average.”

So, the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. The second match is also being played at the same stadium due to the Covid-19 situation.

Bangladesh have made one change from the first match. They have inducted left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam instead of another paceman Ebadot Hossain.