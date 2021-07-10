Bangladesh set 476-run target for Zimbabwe as Shadman, Shanto hit centuries

Left-handed openers Shadman Islam smashed his maiden ton in the one-off Harare Test against Zimbabwe on Saturday, reports UNB.

Najmul Hossain Shanto also picked up his second Test hundred. Riding on their wonderful batting display, Bangladesh secured a lead of 476 runs.

Zimbabwe will now have to score 477 to win this match in with a full one day and one session plus some overs remaining in this match.