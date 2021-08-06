Bangladesh set Australia 128 runs to win, Ellis claims hat-trick

Bangladesh set Australia 128 runs to win in the third Twenty20 International (T20I) of the five-match series in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday.

Banking on captain Mahmudullah Riyadh's fifth T20I half century, Bangladesh posted 127 for 9 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in after rain interrupted the start of the match.

Debutant Aussie pacer Nathan Ellis bagged a hat-trick claiming the wickets of Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur and Mehadi.

Earlier, two openers fell quickly after a shaky start leaving Bangladesh 3 for 2 at the beginning of the third over.