Bangladesh set Australia 128 runs to win, Ellis claims hat-trick

Two most experienced players Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah stated to build the innings in a cautious way.
Shakib fell prey to Zampa in the first ball of 9th over just when the ace allrounder started to accelerate. He hit two boundaries off Mitchell Marsh just the previous over but could not carry his innings of 26 from 17 balls off 4 boundaries.
Last match’s hero Afif Hossain started fluently but was run out as a direct hit from Carey at cover cut short his innings of 19 off 13 balls. Josh Hazlewood got Shamim Hossain cheaply.
Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, who hit Zampa over long-on for a big six, became another victim of run out as Henriques hit directly from the cover.
Mahmudullah departed in the final over after scoring 52 off 53 ball with four boundaries.
Aussie pacer Ellis got three wickets while Hazlewood and leg spinner Adam Zampa got 2 wickets each.
Bangladesh will clinch the series with two matches to be played if they can defend the modest total.
Tigers beat Australia in two previous games by 23 runs and 5 wickets respectively. Bangladesh have never beaten Australia in a series in any format of the game.