Bangladesh set PNG 182 to win

AFP reports: Afif Hossain's quickfire 21 and an unbeaten 19 off 6 balls from Mohammad Saifuddin, who finished the innings with two sixes and a four, fired Bangladesh to the highest total of the tournament so far.

They lost Mohammad Naim for nought on the second ball of the innings and the wickets of Liton Das, for 29, and Mushfiqur Rahim, for five, as they slipped to 72-3.

The left-handed Shakib, who starred with bat and ball in the team's previous win over Oman, hit back in baking hot conditions with three sixes in his 37-ball knock.