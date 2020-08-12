Bangladesh- Sri Lanka Test series begins 24 Oct

The wait is finally over for Bangladesh's return to international cricket following the coronavirus interval as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday confirmed that the national cricket team will travel to Sri Lanka to play a three-match Test series against the hosts starting from 24 October, reports UNB.



It is going to be only the first three-match Test series of Bangladesh in six years. This series was originally scheduled to take place on August-July this year. But due to the pandemic, the series was postponed.



The chairman of cricket operation department of BCB, Akram Khan, told the media that along with the national team, Bangladesh's high-performance unit will also travel to Sri Lanka.

BCB will bear all the expense of these two squads for three weeks in Sri Lanka.



