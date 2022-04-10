Bangladesh staring at defeat

South African spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer were the only Protea bowlers to operate in the second innings so far. They are threatening to repeat what they did in the previous Test, taking all 10 wickets in the second innings without letting any other bowler get a bowl.
Tamim departed in the final ball of the day while skipper Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on five.
The hosts took complete command over the match on Day 3 by bowling out Bangladesh for 217 to take a massive 236-run lead.
Mushfiqur Rahim was Bangladesh’s top-scorer with 51 while Yasir Ali and Tamim made 46 and 47 respectively.
Wiaan Mulder and Harmer bagged three wickets each while Duanne Olivier and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each.
South Africa then chose not to enforce follow on and instead extended their lead by making 176-6 in 39.5 overs.
Sarel Erwee made the highest 41 while Kyle Verryenne scored an unbeaten 39 off just 30 balls.
Taijul Islam, who took a six-wicket haul in the first innings, claimed three wickets in the second innings while Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets.