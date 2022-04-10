Bangladesh staring at defeat

Bangladesh are staring at a certain defeat in the second Test against South Africa after getting reduced to 27-3 in their second innings in pursuit of an improbable 413-run target at the end of the third day at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (0), Najmul Hossain Shanto (seven) and Tamim Iqbal (13) are already back in the hut as Bangladesh need another 386 runs to win in the last two days.