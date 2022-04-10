Cricket

Port Elizabeth Test

Bangladesh staring at defeat

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Keshav Maharaj celebrates after the dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto (not seen) as Tamim Iqbal looks on during the third day of the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on 10 April, 2022.
Keshav Maharaj celebrates after the dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto (not seen) as Tamim Iqbal looks on during the third day of the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on 10 April, 2022.AFP

Bangladesh are staring at a certain defeat in the second Test against South Africa after getting reduced to 27-3 in their second innings in pursuit of an improbable 413-run target at the end of the third day at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (0), Najmul Hossain Shanto (seven) and Tamim Iqbal (13) are already back in the hut as Bangladesh need another 386 runs to win in the last two days.

South African spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer were the only Protea bowlers to operate in the second innings so far. They are threatening to repeat what they did in the previous Test, taking all 10 wickets in the second innings without letting any other bowler get a bowl.

Tamim departed in the final ball of the day while skipper Mominul Haque remained unbeaten on five.

The hosts took complete command over the match on Day 3 by bowling out Bangladesh for 217 to take a massive 236-run lead.

Mushfiqur Rahim was Bangladesh’s top-scorer with 51 while Yasir Ali and Tamim made 46 and 47 respectively.

Wiaan Mulder and Harmer bagged three wickets each while Duanne Olivier and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each.

South Africa then chose not to enforce follow on and instead extended their lead by making 176-6 in 39.5 overs.

Sarel Erwee made the highest 41 while Kyle Verryenne scored an unbeaten 39 off just 30 balls.

Taijul Islam, who took a six-wicket haul in the first innings, claimed three wickets in the second innings while Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets.

