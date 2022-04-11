Bangladesh suffer 332-run defeat

The writing was already on the wall for Bangladesh and on Monday the tourists couldn’t offer any stern resistance as they folded for just 80 runs inside the first hour of play of the fourth day to lose the second Test against South Africa by 332 runs at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

South Africa’s spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer repeated what they did in the previous Test as they shared all 10 wickets in the second innings and didn’t allow any of the other Protea bowlers to have a bowl.

Their wicket tally also mirrored the one from the second innings in the Durban Test as Maharaj claimed seven wickets while Harmer picked three.