Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah tests positive for COVID-19

Bangladesh Twenty20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad has been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

The cricketer himself confirmed this. He said he underwent the COVID-19 test as he was scheduled to fly to Pakistan to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament.

Mahmudullah was supposed to play for Multan Sultans in the PSL instead of English all-rounder Moeen Ali. Now he is in isolation at his home, the national team T20 captain said.

His participation in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament is also depending on his recovery.

Tamim Iqbal will take part in the PSL for Lahore Qalandars. He is scheduled to leave Bangladesh for Pakistan on 10 November. He has also undergone the COVID-19 test and is waiting for results.

