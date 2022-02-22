Bangladesh to face Afghans in 1st ODI for a winning start

In a bid to make a giant leap towards the 2023 World Cup in India, Bangladesh seek a winning start against Afghanistan in three –match series as they take on the visitors in the first ODI tomorrow at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The match starts at 11:00am and will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports Channel.

Bangladesh needed those 30 points from three matches badly given that they would next visit South Africa for a three-match ODI. And no doubt winning at least a match in South Africa would be an extremely tough task for them.

Bangladesh had played 12 matches in four series so far in ICC ODI Super League and won eight matches.

The Tigers played two series away against Zimbabwe and New Zealand. While they whitewashed Zimbabwe in a three-match series, they were being swept in New Zealand. At home, they whitewashed the West Indies and beat Sri Lanka by 2-1.

The Tigers are currently placed at second position in ICC ODI Super League with 80 points, largely due to the fact that the big teams are yet to play a good amount of matches. In this context, 30 points from the Afghanistan series would keep Bangladesh at a good stead. Even a loss of 10 points or a match means they would be on the backfoot.