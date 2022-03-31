Bangladesh to face South Africa hoping to scale new height

"I always say that we play to win. We will play to win this series too. The most important thing is to maintain the process. If we play well throughout the five days of Test, the result will definitely come in our favour," Mominul said ahead of the first Test.

The Tigers have lost 10 Tests against South Africa out of 12, with eight of the defeats coming by an innings margin. The rest of the two Tests were washed out by rain. They so far played six Tests in South and lost all.