Bangladesh to face South Africa hoping to scale new height

Bangladesh cricketer during the practice session at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa on 30 March, 2022
Bangladesh cricketer during the practice session at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa on 30 March, 2022

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque emphasised on a good start when they take on South Africa in the opening Test of the two-match series at Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban on Thursday, reports BSS.

The Bangladesh Test captain reminded his side that a good start is imperative in the Test match even though they are high on confidence following their first ever ODI series victory in South Africa.

"I always say that we play to win. We will play to win this series too. The most important thing is to maintain the process. If we play well throughout the five days of Test, the result will definitely come in our favour," Mominul said ahead of the first Test.

The Tigers have lost 10 Tests against South Africa out of 12, with eight of the defeats coming by an innings margin. The rest of the two Tests were washed out by rain. They so far played six Tests in South and lost all.

Despite their dismal record in Test against South Africa, Bangladesh's chances looked high basically for three reasons-of late they beat New Zealand in Test on New Zealand soil before beating South Africa by 2-1 in ODI series. And also South Africa will be without their entire first-choice pace attack - comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen - as well as batters Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen as they chose the IPL over the Test series. Fast bowler Anrich Nortje once again missed out on selection with a longstanding back and hip issue.

We may be a little ahead in experience. But they will also get some advantages as they are playing at home. So both teams will have some advantages
Mominul Haque, Bangladesh Test captain

Mominul admitted they will be little ahead in experience but refused to take anything granted, saying that as a home team, South Africa also have some advantages.

"We may be a little ahead in experience. But they will also get some advantages as they are playing at home. So both teams will have some advantages. But the big thing is to play well in all 15 sessions in five days. We have to bowl in a good place and we have to bat well," Mominul remarked.

"When you win the ODI series, you must be ahead in terms of confidence. However, there is a difference between red ball and white ball. We have to start anew with red ball. We had played well in New Zealand but the process that we maintained there has to be carried here. We did some mistakes in New Zealand and we have to rectify those to get a better result in South Africa. So there is confidence but we have to start anew."

Mominul stressed on the performance of the pace bowlers, saying that the pacers role is important to earn their first ever Test win against South Africa.

"Pacers performance is important to win Test matches abroad. If they can bowl in a good place, if they can bring a quick breakthrough, it will be very useful. And some of our pacers have played in the ODI series. They have taken a good rest in the last few days. So I think they are in a good mood."

Mominul didn't give any indication about the team combination but made it clear Tamim Iqbal will be back in Test fold to open the innings and Mahmudul Hasan Joy will take another opener's role. Joy played a crucial role in Test win in New Zealand, hitting a 78-run knock but missed the second Test there due to injury. Tamim meanwhile played his last Test in Sri Lanka in May last year.

