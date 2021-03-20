Cricket

Bangladesh to play two-Test series in Sri Lanka from April 21

ANI
Colombo
Players from Bangladesh and the Sri Lanka congratulate one another at the end of the fifth and final day of the first cricket Test, which ended in a draw at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 4 February 201
Players from Bangladesh and the Sri Lanka congratulate one another at the end of the fifth and final day of the first cricket Test, which ended in a draw at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 4 February 201AFP

Bangladesh will be playing a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, announced Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday. Both the matches will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

Bangladesh will arrive in Sri Lanka on 12 April. The first Test will be played from 21 to 25 April and the second will be played from 29 April to 3 May.

Bangladesh was initially scheduled to play three Tests in July 2020. The series was rescheduled to be played in October-November but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka is currently in the West Indies, participating in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The limited-overs leg of the tour has been completed with the Test series scheduled to start from 21 March.

Advertisement

Bangladesh, on the other hand, is in New Zealand where both teams will play three ODIs and as many T20Is between 20 March and 1 April.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are out of contention to play the WTC final. India and New Zealand are slated to face each other in the summit clash, set to be played from 18-22 June in Southampton.

Read more from Cricket

More News

Boult, Guptill power New Zealand to emphatic win over Bangladesh

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls (R) and Will Young (L) walk from the field after their win during the 1st cricket ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin on 20 March 2021

Bangladesh crawl to 131 as Boult bags four

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan (R) walks from the field after being bowled as New Zealand players celebrate during the 1st cricket ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin on 20 March 2021

Great opportunity to do something no Bangladeshi side has done: Domingo

Bangladesh Team’s practice session on 18 March at University Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand

Tamim to skip New Zealand T20Is for personal reasons

Tamim to skip New Zealand T20Is for personal reasons