Bangladesh to play two-Test series in Sri Lanka from April 21

Bangladesh will be playing a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, announced Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday. Both the matches will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

Bangladesh will arrive in Sri Lanka on 12 April. The first Test will be played from 21 to 25 April and the second will be played from 29 April to 3 May.

Bangladesh was initially scheduled to play three Tests in July 2020. The series was rescheduled to be played in October-November but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka is currently in the West Indies, participating in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The limited-overs leg of the tour has been completed with the Test series scheduled to start from 21 March.