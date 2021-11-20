Cricket

Bangladesh tumble for 108 against Pakistan

Prothom Alo English Desk
akistan's Mohammad Wasim celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim (not pictured) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 20, 2021
Bangladesh tumbled for 108 for seven in 20 overs in the second match of the three-match T20I series against Pakistan on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first but they again failed to post a challenging total.

Shaheen Afridi, who was rested in the previous match, got two wickets, and Shadab Khan also scalped two.

Saif Hassan, the right-handed opener, who got his maiden T20I cap in the first match, failed again to shine. He suffered a golden duck this time.

The other opener, Mohammad Naim, amassed two runs playing eight balls. He looked uncomfortable from the beginning of the innings, and eventually fell prey to Mohammad Wasim.

In the third wicket stand, Afif Hossain and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 46. Afif looked to live on a good rhythm but he failed to carry on as he was dismissed playing a loose shot off Shadab Khan. With a four and a six, Afif added 20 off 20 balls.

Najmul ended up on 40 off 34 balls before falling prey to Shadab. Mahmudullah and Nurul Hasan continued on bad patches as they posted 12 and 11 this time.

Pakistan won the first match of the series, and another win would wrap the series for them.

The final and third T20I of the series will take place on November 22 at the same venue.

