Bangladesh tumble for 108 against Pakistan

Bangladesh tumbled for 108 for seven in 20 overs in the second match of the three-match T20I series against Pakistan on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first but they again failed to post a challenging total.

Shaheen Afridi, who was rested in the previous match, got two wickets, and Shadab Khan also scalped two.