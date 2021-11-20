Bangladesh tumble for 108 against Pakistan

Saif Hassan, the right-handed opener, who got his maiden T20I cap in the first match, failed again to shine. He suffered a golden duck this time.
The other opener, Mohammad Naim, amassed two runs playing eight balls. He looked uncomfortable from the beginning of the innings, and eventually fell prey to Mohammad Wasim.
In the third wicket stand, Afif Hossain and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 46. Afif looked to live on a good rhythm but he failed to carry on as he was dismissed playing a loose shot off Shadab Khan. With a four and a six, Afif added 20 off 20 balls.
Najmul ended up on 40 off 34 balls before falling prey to Shadab. Mahmudullah and Nurul Hasan continued on bad patches as they posted 12 and 11 this time.
Pakistan won the first match of the series, and another win would wrap the series for them.
The final and third T20I of the series will take place on November 22 at the same venue.