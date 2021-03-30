Bangladesh win toss and bowl in 2nd New Zealand T20

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand as they seek to avoid a series defeat in Napier on Tuesday.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah predicted cloudy conditions would lead to a rain-interrupted match, making it best to bat second if the target is revised down.

“Hopefully we can restrict them,” he said.

“We need to pull up positively from the last game and play aggressive cricket to beat the flying Kiwis.”

The tourists slumped to a 66-run loss in the series opener, following on from a 3-0 defeat in the one-day internationals against the Black Caps.

“There were a few chances where we were in the game but we lost it probably off some chances we missed of our fielding,” he said.