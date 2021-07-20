Bangladesh win toss and bowl in Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI

Ryan Burl and Donald Tiripano were promoted to a Zimbabwe side skippered by Brendan Taylor with Richard Ngarava and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe dropping out.
The three matches are part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup.
Teams
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (capt), Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)