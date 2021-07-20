Bangladesh-Zimbabwe T20I series rescheduled

The matches will now be played on 22, 23 and 25 July at Harare Sports Club instead of 23, 25 and 27 July.
Zimbabwe Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket Board agreed to adjust the fixtures to address the scheduling and logistical challenges that the tour's broadcast production company was facing.
The third and final ODI match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh – a series that is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League – will proceed as planned this Tuesday at Harare Sports Club.
Bangladesh-Zimbabwe series began with a one-off Test. Bangladesh won the Test match by 220 runs. The Tigers also won the ODI series with one match to spare.