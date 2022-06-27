Bangladesh’s 100th Test defeat: A century of ignominy

If the rain gods don’t have other plans and Nurul Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz don’t script a miraculous comeback, Bangladesh’s fate is pretty much sealed in the Saint Lucia Test against West Indies.

With two days of action left, Bangladesh are reeling on 132-6 in their second innings and need another 42 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Even if Bangladesh somehow manage to avert an innings defeat, West Indies batsmen will have plenty of time to chase down whatever target Bangladesh can manage to muster.